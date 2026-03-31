Rhassoul clay: The skincare upgrade you need

Rhassoul clay, a mineral-rich volcanic clay from Morocco, has been used for centuries in beauty rituals. Famous for its absorbing and purifying properties, this natural element is a must-have in skincare routines. Unlike other clays, rhassoul clay has the ability to absorb impurities and excess oils without drying the skin. Here are five amazing ways to use rhassoul clay for glowing skin.

#1 Deep cleansing facial mask Rhassoul clay makes an excellent deep cleansing facial mask. When mixed with water or rose water, it forms a paste that can be applied on the face. The mask helps draw out dirt and toxins from the pores while maintaining the skin's natural moisture balance. Using this mask once a week can leave your skin feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

#2 Exfoliating scrub for smooth skin As an exfoliating scrub, rhassoul clay works wonders by sloughing off dead skin cells and unclogging pores. Mix the clay with some honey or olive oil to make a gentle scrub that can be massaged onto the face in circular motions. This not only exfoliates, but also nourishes the skin, leaving it smooth and radiant.

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#3 Detoxifying body wrap A detoxifying body wrap with rhassoul clay can help purify the skin all over your body. Mix the clay with water or yogurt to form a spreadable paste, and apply it on areas prone to breakouts or congestion. The wrap draws out impurities while providing essential minerals to the skin, making it feel clean and revitalized.

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#4 Soothing bath additive Adding rhassoul clay to your bath can turn it into a soothing experience for your skin. Just dissolve some of the clay in warm water, and soak yourself in it. The minerals in rhassoul clay help soothe irritated skin and improve its texture over time.