Adding rice bran to smoothies is an easy way to amp up their fiber content

5 healthy ways to use rice bran

By Vinita Jain 01:49 pm Jul 07, 202601:49 pm

What's the story

Rice bran, the outer layer of brown rice, is a powerhouse of nutrients. It is rich in fiber, vitamins, and healthy fats. Using rice bran in your daily cooking can boost your meals' nutritional value without altering their taste much. Here are five practical ways to add rice bran to your diet. These methods are easy to follow and can be adapted to suit various culinary preferences.