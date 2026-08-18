Try these simple dishes with rice and parsley
What's the story
Rice and parsley make for a refreshing combination that can be enjoyed throughout the summer. The lightness of rice and the freshness of parsley make for a delightful mix, perfect for warm days. This combination can be used in various dishes, giving you a healthy, yet delicious, meal option. Here are some ways to enjoy rice and parsley this summer.
Dish 1
Simple rice salad with parsley
A simple rice salad with parsley can be a refreshing side dish or a light main course.
Cooked rice is mixed with chopped parsley, diced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and a squeeze of lemon juice.
The ingredients are tossed together to create a colorful salad that is both nutritious and satisfying.
This dish is ideal for picnics or as a side at barbecues.
Dish 2
Parsley-infused rice pilaf
Parsley-infused rice pilaf adds an aromatic twist to regular pilaf.
Saute onions in olive oil until translucent, add basmati rice, and cook for a few minutes.
Then, add vegetable broth and chopped parsley. Let it simmer until the liquid is absorbed.
The result is a fragrant pilaf that goes well with grilled vegetables or can be eaten alone as a light meal.
Dish 3
Cold rice bowl with parsley dressing
A cold rice bowl with parsley dressing makes for a refreshing meal option on hot summer days.
Cooked brown rice forms the base of this bowl, topped with sliced avocado, shredded carrots, and a handful of mixed greens.
The dressing is made by blending fresh parsley with olive oil, lemon juice, garlic powder, salt, and pepper until smooth.
Drizzle over the bowl before serving for an extra burst of flavor.
Dish 4
Stuffed bell peppers with rice and parsley
Stuffed bell peppers filled with seasoned rice and parsley make for a colorful and healthy dish.
Cooked white or jasmine rice is mixed with black beans, corn kernels, and finely chopped parsley.
Each pepper is filled with the mixture and baked until tender.
This dish is perfect for family dinners or meal prep for the week ahead.