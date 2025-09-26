How to use rice water in cooking

Rice water, the starchy liquid left after washing rice, is a time-tested trick for making beans tender. This simple, natural method has been used for generations, yielding soft, flavorful beans without the need for fancy ingredients. Using rice water, you can save money and reduce waste while making your meals better. Here's how to use rice water to get perfectly cooked beans every time.

Preparation Preparing rice water for bean cooking To prepare rice water, rinse one cup of rice under cold water until the water runs clear. Add four cups of water and let it sit for 30 minutes. Strain the mixture to separate the liquid from the rice grains. The resulting starchy liquid is your rice water, ready to use in cooking beans.

Cooking method Cooking beans with rice water Start by soaking your beans overnight in plain water. The next day, drain and rinse them well. In a pot, add the soaked beans and cover them with rice water instead of regular tap water. Bring it to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer until the beans are tender. This method infuses the beans with nutrients from the rice water, while keeping them soft.

Advantages Benefits of using rice water Using rice water has a number of benefits over regular tap water. It has a higher starch content, which helps soften the beans faster and improves their texture. Plus, it's an eco-friendly option that reduces kitchen waste by repurposing something you'd otherwise throw away. Using rice water also gives a subtle flavor to your dishes without overpowering other ingredients.