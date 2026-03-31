Where to try river surfing in Namibia

Namibia 's river surfing, particularly on the Kunene River, is a unique adventure for thrill-seekers. The river, which flows through stunning landscapes, offers challenging waves and an exhilarating experience for surfers. Unlike traditional ocean surfing, river surfing requires different skills and techniques due to the constant flow of water. This guide provides insights into what makes Kunene River a must-visit destination for those seeking adventure on the waves.

#1 Understanding river surfing dynamics River surfing is different from ocean surfing, as it is all about riding stationary waves created by the river's current. These waves are formed by rocks or other obstacles in the waterway, making them different from sea waves. Surfers need to adjust their techniques accordingly, as the currents are always flowing and can change quickly. Knowing how these dynamics work is key to having a successful river surfing experience.

#2 Best time to visit Kunene River The best time to visit Kunene River for surfing is during Namibia's dry season, between May and September. During this time, water levels are ideal, and waves are more consistent. The weather is also pleasant, making it easier for surfers to spend long hours on the water. Planning your visit during this period ensures you get the best conditions possible.

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#3 Essential gear for river surfing Having the right gear is essential for a safe and fun river surfing experience. A sturdy surfboard made for river conditions is a must, as ocean boards may not hold up against rocky riverbeds. Wearing a wetsuit can keep you warm in cooler waters, while helmets and life jackets add safety in unpredictable currents. Investing in quality gear ensures both performance and protection.

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