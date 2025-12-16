Southern England's most beautiful lavender fields: A list

Southern England is home to some of the most beautiful lavender fields, which are a treat for the eyes and a great way to relax. These fields, which bloom in the summer, are a sight to behold and draw tourists from all over. Going on a road trip through these lavender routes can be an amazing experience. Here's a guide to some of the most scenic lavender routes in southern England.

#1 The Cotswolds Lavender Trail The Cotswolds Lavender Trail is a famous route that takes you through some of the most picturesque villages and sprawling lavender fields. The trail starts at Snowshill and goes through Broadway and Chipping Campden. The area is known for its rolling hills and charming cottages, making it a perfect backdrop for a leisurely drive. Visitors can stop at local farms to buy lavender products or just soak in the beauty of the fields.

#2 Kent's lavender gardens Kent, also known as the "Garden of England," has some beautiful lavender gardens. The route starts at Castle Farm in Eynsford and moves towards other farms like Mayfield Lavender Farm. Kent's gardens are famous for their vast fields and variety of lavender species. The area also has other attractions like historic castles and nature reserves, making it a perfect place for a day trip.

#3 Hampshire's lavender fields Hampshire also has some stunning lavender fields, especially around Alton and Liss. The Hampshire Lavender Trail gives you a chance to explore these beautiful fields while driving through quaint towns with local shops and cafes. The region is also known for its beautiful countryside, which makes it a perfect place for a peaceful drive away from the city.

#4 Somerset Lavender Route Somerset's lavender route takes you through some of the most beautiful landscapes, with fields that stretch as far as the eye can see. Starting near Frome, this route passes through Bruton and Castle Cary, where you can find some of the best lavender farms in the country. Somerset's scenic beauty, combined with its rich history, makes this route a must-visit for history and nature lovers alike.