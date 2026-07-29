5 delicious ways to snack on roasted beets
What's the story
Roasted beets are becoming a favorite among those looking for healthy snacks. These colorful roots are packed with nutrients and give a unique flavor to every dish. The natural sweetness of roasted beets makes them a perfect base for a variety of snacks that are both delicious and nutritious. Here are some innovative ways to enjoy roasted beets as a snack.
Crunchy delight
Beet chips with sea salt
Beet chips are an amazing crunchy snack option.
Slice beets thinly, toss them with olive oil and sea salt, and bake until crispy.
This method retains the earthy flavor of beets while adding a satisfying crunch.
Beet chips can be enjoyed on their own or paired with dips like hummus or guacamole for added flavor.
Creamy fusion
Beet hummus spread
Beet hummus is a colorful twist on the classic chickpea dip.
Blend roasted beets with chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil for a creamy spread that is rich in flavor and nutrients.
The vibrant color of beet hummus makes it an eye-catching addition to any snack platter. It pairs well with pita bread or fresh vegetables.
Nutritious blend
Beet smoothie bowl
A beet smoothie bowl makes for a refreshing and nutritious snack option.
Blend roasted beets with bananas, yogurt, and a splash of almond milk until smooth.
Pour into a bowl and top with granola, nuts, seeds, or fresh fruits like berries for added texture and flavor.
This smoothie bowl is not just filling but also packed with vitamins.
Elegant snacks
Roasted beet salad bites
Roasted beet salad bites make for an elegant yet simple snack option.
Top small pieces of roasted beet with goat cheese or feta cheese on cucumber slices or crackers. Drizzle with balsamic glaze for extra flavor depth.
These bite-sized snacks are perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying as an afternoon treat.
Flavorful twist
Spiced beet popcorn
Spiced beet popcorn offers an exciting twist to regular popcorn snacks.
Toss popped corn kernels in a mixture of ground beet powder, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. This gives the popcorn an irresistible color and flavor.
It's a great option for those looking for a unique snack experience without compromising on health benefits.