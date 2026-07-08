Nothing beats this spicy roasted corn on a rainy day
What's the story
Roasted masala bhutta is a popular snack that captures the essence of monsoon evenings. The simple, yet flavorful dish is made from corn on the cob, roasted to perfection, and seasoned with a blend of spices. It is a go-to choice for many, as it is easy to prepare and offers a burst of flavors that go hand in hand with the rain-soaked atmosphere. Here's how you can enjoy this delightful treat.
Tip 1
Selecting fresh corn
Choosing fresh corn is key to making the perfect roasted masala bhutta. Look for ears with bright green husks and plump kernels. The silk at the top should be moist, not dry or brown. Fresh corn gives you the sweetness and juiciness that makes this snack so delicious. Avoid any signs of mold or decay on the husk.
Tip 2
Preparing the spice mix
The right spice mix can take your roasted bhutta to the next level. Common ingredients include salt, red chili powder, lemon juice, and chaat masala. Mix these spices in a small bowl before applying them evenly over the roasted corn. Adjust the quantity according to your taste preference for spiciness and tanginess.
Tip 3
Roasting techniques for perfect texture
Roasting techniques are key to achieving that perfect texture of roasted masala bhutta. You can roast it over an open flame or on a grill pan on medium heat. Turn the corn frequently so that it gets evenly charred all over. This not only enhances the flavor but also gives it a smoky aroma.
Tip 4
Serving suggestions for enhanced flavor
To make your roasted masala bhutta even more delicious, serve it with lemon wedges or chopped fresh coriander leaves. These not only add freshness but also balance out the spices used in the dish. You can also serve it as part of a larger snack spread with other monsoon favorites, like pakoras or samosas, for an enjoyable evening treat.