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Nothing beats this spicy roasted corn on a rainy day

By Simran Jeet 10:48 am Jul 08, 202610:48 am

What's the story

Roasted masala bhutta is a popular snack that captures the essence of monsoon evenings. The simple, yet flavorful dish is made from corn on the cob, roasted to perfection, and seasoned with a blend of spices. It is a go-to choice for many, as it is easy to prepare and offers a burst of flavors that go hand in hand with the rain-soaked atmosphere. Here's how you can enjoy this delightful treat.