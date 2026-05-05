Rock climbing in Africa: 5 lesser-known peaks

Africa is home to some of the most amazing rock climbing destinations, which are still unexplored by many. These hidden peaks provide climbers with a unique experience, away from the crowded routes of popular places. From stunning landscapes to varying terrains, these peaks are a must-visit for those looking for adventure and challenge. Here are five such destinations that promise an unforgettable climbing experience.

#1 Mount Ras Dashen: Ethiopia's highest peak Mount Ras Dashen is Ethiopia's highest peak, standing at an elevation of 4,550 meters. Located in the Simien Mountains National Park, it offers a challenging climb with breathtaking views. The trek involves navigating through rugged terrain and unpredictable weather conditions, making it suitable for experienced climbers. The park is also home to unique wildlife, adding an extra element of interest to the journey.

#2 Mount Meru: A technical challenge in Tanzania Known for its technical difficulty, Mount Meru in Tanzania is not for the faint-hearted. The peak is located near Kilimanjaro and is famous for its steep faces and narrow ridges. Climbers need to be well-prepared, as they face tough weather and technical routes. The ascent usually takes several days, but the stunning views from the summit make it worth the effort.

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#3 Drakensberg Amphitheatre: South Africa's natural wonder The Drakensberg Amphitheatre in South Africa is famous for its dramatic cliffs and stunning scenery. This natural wonder provides climbers with a variety of routes, ranging from easy to difficult. The region is also rich in history and culture, with ancient rock art sites dotting the area. Climbers can enjoy both physical challenges and cultural exploration while tackling this majestic peak.

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#4 Mount Elgon: Uganda's hidden gem Mount Elgon, straddling Uganda and Kenya, is Africa's largest intact caldera and a climber's dream. The peak's diverse ecosystems, from tropical rainforests to alpine moorlands, provide a unique climbing experience. With its less-traveled trails, Mount Elgon offers solitude, and a chance to witness the region's rich biodiversity, including rare plant species and wildlife.