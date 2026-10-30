Got rocket leaves? Try these tasty ways to use them
What's the story
Rocket leaves, also known as arugula, are a peppery green that can add a unique flavor to many dishes. Not only are these leaves nutritious, but they also add a distinct taste that can elevate the simplest of meals. Here are five creative ways to use rocket leaves in your cooking. From salads to sauces, these ideas will help you incorporate this versatile green into your diet.
Pesto twist
Rocket pesto for pasta delight
Rocket pesto is a zesty variation of the traditional basil pesto.
Blend rocket leaves with pine nuts, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil for a vibrant sauce.
This pesto goes well with pasta dishes or as a spread on sandwiches.
The peppery flavor of the rocket adds an exciting twist that complements the richness of the cheese and nuts.
Citrus boost
Fresh rocket salad with citrus dressing
A fresh rocket salad can be a refreshing starter or side dish.
Toss rocket leaves with segments of orange or grapefruit for a burst of citrusy sweetness.
Add sliced red onion and avocado for extra texture and flavor.
A simple dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper ties everything together beautifully.
Flatbread fusion
Rocket and pear flatbread
Rocket and pear flatbread makes for a delicious combination of flavors.
Top the flatbread with thinly sliced pears, goat cheese, and walnuts, then bake until the cheese melts slightly.
Once out of the oven, add fresh rocket leaves on top for an added crunch and peppery kick that contrasts beautifully with the sweetness of the pears.
Soup sensation
Creamy rocket soup
Creamy rocket soup is a comforting dish that highlights the unique taste of rocket leaves.
Sauté onions and garlic in olive oil until soft, then add potatoes and vegetable broth. Simmer until potatoes are tender before blending until smooth.
Stir in chopped rocket leaves just before serving for freshness.
Smoothie mix
Rocket smoothie for a nutrient boost
Adding rocket leaves to your smoothie is an easy way to boost its nutritional value without altering its taste too much.
Blend together banana, apple slices, yogurt (or plant-based alternative), honey (optional), ice cubes if desired, along with a handful of fresh arugula (rocket) leaves.
This creates a nutritious drink packed full of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber, all while remaining deliciously sweet thanks to the fruit content used within the recipe itself!