Delicious ways to cook with rocket leaves

Rocket leaves, also known as arugula, are a peppery green that can elevate a variety of dishes. While most associate rocket with salads, its versatility goes far beyond that. This leafy green can be used in creative ways to bring out flavors and textures in your meals. Here are five innovative ways to use rocket leaves in your cooking routine.

Tip 1 Pesto with a twist Arugula leaves can be a great substitute for basil in pesto. Their peppery flavor gives the traditional sauce a unique twist. Blend arugula leaves with pine nuts, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil for a vibrant green sauce. This variation goes well with pasta or as a spread on sandwiches and wraps.

Tip 2 Flavorful smoothies Add rocket leaves to your morning smoothie for an extra nutrient boost without overpowering the taste. Pair them with fruits like bananas or berries for sweetness and balance out their sharpness. The result is a refreshing drink that adds vitamins A and C, calcium, and iron to your diet.

Tip 3 Savory soups enhancement Incorporate rocket leaves into soups towards the end of cooking time for added depth of flavor. Their slight bitterness complements root vegetables or lentils beautifully. Simply stir them into hot soups just before serving to retain their vibrant color and nutritional value.

Tip 4 Gourmet pizza topping Use fresh rocket leaves as a topping on homemade pizzas right before serving. They add a fresh crunch and contrast beautifully with warm cheeses like mozzarella or goat cheese. Pair them with roasted vegetables or a drizzle of balsamic reduction for an elevated dining experience.