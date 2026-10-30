5 rope braid hairstyles you need to try this season
What's the story
Rope braids are a versatile and elegant way to style hair for festive occasions. They add a touch of sophistication and can be adapted to suit different hair types and lengths. Whether you are attending a wedding, a family gathering, or any special event, rope braids offer an array of styles that can enhance your look effortlessly. Here are five rope braid styles perfect for festive occasions.
Style 1
Classic rope braid updo
The classic rope braid updo is perfect for formal events.
It involves twisting two sections of hair together and wrapping them into a bun at the nape of the neck, or higher.
This style keeps hair neatly in place while adding an elegant touch.
It's ideal for those with medium to long hair who want a polished appearance without too much fuss.
Style 2
Half-up rope braid twist
The half-up rope braid twist is a great way to add some flair to your hair without going overboard.
For this style, take two sections from the front, twist them together like a rope, and pin them at the back.
This way, the rest of your hair falls freely, giving you a balanced look that's perfect for both casual and formal events.
Style 3
Double rope braid crown
The double rope braid crown gives you a regal look by wrapping two twisted sections around your head like a crown.
This intricate style is perfect for long hair and adds volume and texture.
It's ideal for outdoor events or summer weddings, where you want your hair to be stylish and practical.
Style 4
Side rope braid ponytail
The side rope braid ponytail is a modern take on traditional ponytails.
It involves creating a single rope braid on one side of the head before tying it into a low ponytail at the side neck level.
This asymmetrical style adds interest while keeping hair manageable throughout the day or night.
Style 5
Messy rope braid bun
The messy rope braid bun is perfect for those who prefer a relaxed, yet chic look.
It involves loosely twisting two sections together before pinning them into a bun.
The bun can be messy or neat, depending on your preference.
This style is perfect for casual get-togethers or even more laid-back parties, where comfort meets effortless elegance.