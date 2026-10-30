Rowing v/s kayaking: Which builds upper body strength better?
What's the story
Rowing and kayaking are two popular water sports that provide unique benefits for upper body fitness. Both activities engage different muscle groups and offer distinct challenges. While rowing involves pulling oars through water, kayaking requires paddling with a double-bladed paddle. Each sport has its own set of advantages when it comes to strengthening and toning the upper body. Here is a look at how rowing and kayaking compare in terms of upper body fitness.
#1
Muscle engagement in rowing
Rowing is a full-body workout, but it mainly targets muscles in the back, shoulders, arms, and core.
The pulling motion activates the latissimus dorsi, trapezius, rhomboids, biceps, and forearms.
Rowing also improves grip strength due to constant resistance from the oars.
This activity can help build endurance and strength in these muscle groups over time.
#2
Kayaking's unique challenges
Kayaking focuses more on the upper body as you use a double-bladed paddle to propel yourself through water.
This sport works on the shoulders, triceps, biceps, and forearms, while also engaging the core for balance.
The rotational movement of kayaking helps improve flexibility in the torso while strengthening the upper arms and shoulders.
#3
Cardiovascular benefits of each sport
Both rowing and kayaking provide cardiovascular benefits that contribute to overall fitness.
Rowing is an intense aerobic exercise that elevates heart rate quickly due to its vigorous nature. It improves cardiovascular health by enhancing circulation and increasing lung capacity over time.
Kayaking also offers aerobic benefits, but may be less intense than rowing because of its rhythmic paddling motion.
#4
Accessibility considerations
Accessibility plays an important role when choosing between these water sports.
Rowing usually requires access to specific equipment, such as boats or machines at gyms or clubs, with water bodies nearby.
Kayaks are more portable since they can be rented or transported easily for use on rivers or lakes without needing much setup time compared to rowing setups like shells or ergometers.