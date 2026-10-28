Rowing or tennis? Which builds stronger arms and shoulders?
What's the story
Rowing and tennis are two popular sports that provide a great workout for the upper body. Both activities engage different muscle groups and offer unique benefits to those looking to strengthen their upper body. While rowing is known for its full-body workout, tennis focuses on agility and quick movements. This article explores how each sport contributes to upper body strength, highlighting the key differences and advantages of both.
#1
Rowing: A full-body workout
Rowing is an excellent full-body workout that primarily targets the back, shoulders, and arms.
The repetitive motion of rowing engages multiple muscle groups simultaneously, promoting overall muscle development.
The resistance provided by the water or machine helps build strength over time.
Regular rowing sessions can lead to increased endurance and improved cardiovascular health, making it a great choice for those seeking comprehensive fitness benefits.
#2
Tennis: Agility and power
Tennis is a sport that requires quick reflexes and explosive power.
The upper body strength required in tennis comes from the constant swinging of the racket and quick movements on the court.
This helps develop strong shoulders, arms, and core muscles.
The dynamic nature of tennis also improves coordination and balance, while giving you a good workout for your upper body.
#3
Comparing muscle engagement
While both sports engage upper body muscles differently, rowing emphasizes sustained effort over time.
This constant engagement helps build endurance, as well as strength in the back and arms.
Tennis, on the other hand, focuses on short bursts of intense activity, which improves power output in the shoulders and forearms.
Each sport has its own unique advantages when it comes to muscle engagement.
#4
Choosing based on goals
Choosing between rowing and tennis for upper body strength depends on your fitness goals.
If you are looking for a full-body workout with an emphasis on endurance, rowing might be ideal.
If agility with explosive power is your goal, tennis could be more suitable.
Both activities offer valuable benefits that contribute to overall upper body conditioning when practiced regularly.