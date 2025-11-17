Running v/s jumping jacks: Which is better for your heart?

Running and jumping jacks are two popular cardiovascular exercises that can significantly improve heart health. Both activities are easy to do and require little equipment, making them accessible to a wide range of people. While running is often associated with long-distance endurance, jumping jacks provide a full-body workout that can be done in short bursts. Let's take a look at the benefits of each exercise.

#1 Benefits of running for heart health Running is a great way to boost cardiovascular health as it increases heart rate and improves circulation. It strengthens the heart muscle, making it more efficient at pumping blood. Regular running can lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of heart disease. Plus, running also helps in burning calories, which can help maintain a healthy weight—another important factor for heart health.

#2 Jumping jacks: A full-body workout Jumping jacks are a great way to get your heart rate up while working multiple muscle groups at once. This exercise improves coordination and agility while providing an effective aerobic workout. Since jumping jacks can be performed anywhere and require no equipment, they make for an excellent option for people looking to squeeze in a quick workout during the day.

#3 Caloric burn comparison Both running and jumping jacks are effective in burning calories, but the intensity and duration of the workout play a key role in how many calories you burn. Running at a moderate pace can burn around 300-400 calories per hour, depending on weight and speed. Jumping jacks can burn around 100 calories in ten minutes when performed at a vigorous pace.