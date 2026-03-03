Running v/s skating: Which burns more calories?

Running and skating are two of the most popular cardiovascular workouts, each coming with its own benefits and challenges. While both can help you stay fit, they do so in different ways. Knowing the differences between running and skating can help you choose the right workout for your lifestyle and fitness goals. Here, we take a look at the health benefits of running and skating.

#1 Cardiovascular benefits of running Running is one of the best ways to improve cardiovascular health. It increases heart rate, improves circulation, and strengthens the heart muscles. Regular running can lower the risk of heart disease by up to 30%. It also helps in improving lung capacity and oxygen intake, making it an effective way to improve overall endurance.

#2 Caloric burn in skating Skating is also an effective calorie-burning exercise. Depending on the intensity, a person can burn anywhere between 300 to 600 calories per hour while skating. The rhythmic motion of skating engages multiple muscle groups, resulting in a full-body workout that helps in weight management. Plus, skating is easier on the joints than running, making it a good option for those with joint problems.

#3 Muscle engagement differences While both running and skating engage different muscle groups, they do so in different ways. Running mainly works out the lower body muscles like quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, and glutes. Skating, on the other hand, engages not just the legs but also core muscles for balance and stability. This makes skating a more balanced workout for those looking to build overall muscle strength.

