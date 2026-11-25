Running or skating: Which gives your heart a better workout?
What's the story
Running and skating are two popular forms of cardiovascular exercise, each offering unique benefits for heart health. While both activities can help improve cardiovascular fitness, they do so in different ways. This article explores the heart health benefits of running and skating, providing insights into how each activity contributes to a healthier heart. Understanding these differences can help individuals choose the right exercise for their fitness goals.
#1
Enhancing cardiovascular endurance
Running is a high-impact activity that significantly boosts cardiovascular endurance.
By engaging multiple muscle groups, running increases heart rate and strengthens the heart muscle over time.
Regular running sessions can improve blood circulation and lower resting heart rate, contributing to better overall cardiovascular health.
For those looking to enhance endurance, incorporating running into their routine may yield significant benefits.
#2
Low-impact alternative for joint health
Skating serves as a low-impact alternative to running, which is easier on the joints.
This makes it a great option for people with joint problems or those recovering from injuries.
Skating still provides an excellent cardiovascular workout without the stress of high-impact activities, like running.
It helps improve balance and coordination while promoting heart health through regular aerobic exercise.
#3
Calorie burning potential
Both running and skating are effective calorie-burning exercises, but they differ in intensity levels.
Running usually burns more calories per minute because of its high-impact nature and intensity levels.
However, skating can also be an effective calorie burner when performed at a brisk pace or over longer distances.
Choosing between these activities may depend on personal preferences and specific fitness goals related to weight management or calorie burning.
#4
Social interaction opportunities
Skating often provides more opportunities for social interaction than running, as it is usually done in groups or at rinks where people can meet.
This social aspect can make the workout more enjoyable and motivate you to stick to your exercise routine.
While running can be a solitary activity, it also offers community through clubs or events for those looking for companionship during their workouts.