Barnwood accents are incredible, you must give them a try
What's the story
Reclaimed barnwood is becoming the go-to sustainable and aesthetic choice for interiors.
Salvaged from old barns, this material brings with it the history and character that can really transform any space.
Its rustic appeal adds warmth and texture to interiors, making it perfect for anyone wanting to create a cozy atmosphere.
With environmental benefits and versatility, reclaimed barnwood is just what your home needs.
Wall accents
Enhance walls with barnwood panels
Reclaimed barnwood panels can do wonders when it comes to walls and can instantly transform a room.
They are available in various finishes, from polished to rugged, depending on your taste.
Installing them is easy, you can either go for the DIY route or get it done by a professional.
The unique color and texture variations of each panel add a different charm making the space appealing.
Furniture design
Create unique furniture pieces
Reclaimed barnwood can be used to craft some really distinctive furniture pieces that can act as stunning focal points in any room.
From coffee tables to bed frames, this wood offers durability along with an aesthetic appeal.
Often, custom-made furniture using barnwood highlights the wood's natural imperfections, adding character to the piece, making it truly unique.
Investing in such pieces not only beautifies interiors but also promotes sustainable practices by repurposing what already exists.
Shelving solutions
Add character with barnwood shelving
Barnwood shelving provides functionality with style, making it a perfect addition to kitchens, living rooms, or offices.
The shelves provide plenty of storage while keeping the area airy with their minimalist design.
The rustic appearance of barnwood adds to the decor of modern industrial, as well as traditional farmhouse settings.
They are also easy to install, usually requiring basic tools available at most hardware stores.
Flooring options
Incorporate barnwood into flooring designs
Not only does reclaimed barnwood flooring add warmth, it's visually interesting with its varying grain patterns and tones.
It's also durable, making it perfect for high-traffic areas and outliving materials like laminate or carpet.
Since it's made of wood that has been used before, it reduces waste, making it sustainable by repurposing resources instead of making new ones.