Summarize Simplifying... In short Embark on a 3-day historical expedition through Rajasthan, starting in Jaipur's Pink City, moving to Jodhpur's Blue City, and ending in Udaipur, the Venice of the East.

Explore majestic forts, tranquil lakes, bustling markets, and savor local cuisine.

Remember to respect local customs, negotiate in markets, carry cash, and take health precautions for a smooth journey. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rustic Rajasthan: A 3-day historical expedition

By Anujj Trehaan 10:14 am Dec 26, 202410:14 am

What's the story Rajasthan, the land of kings in northern India, holds an enchanting world of history, majestic forts, and vibrant culture. This article offers a three-day itinerary to experience the historical heartbeat of Rajasthan. From the grandeur of Jaipur's palaces to the timeless streets of Jodhpur and the serene beauty of Udaipur, this journey promises a memorable plunge into India's royal past.

Jaipur arrival

Day 1: The Pink City beckons

Start your journey in Jaipur, the iconic Pink City. Begin with the majestic Amber Fort, a masterpiece of Rajput architecture. Then, visit the beautiful Hawa Mahal for its unique facade, followed by the City Palace with its museums displaying royal artifacts. Finally, wander through the local markets to shop for handicrafts and enjoy delicious Rajasthani cuisine.

Jodhpur journey

Day 2: Blue hues and Mehrangarh

For day two, catch a ride to Jodhpur, a six-hour journey from Jaipur. The Blue City awaits with its vibrant blue houses nestled around the imposing Mehrangarh Fort. Dive into history at the fort (beat the crowds with an early start), find tranquility at Jaswant Thada, and later, immerse yourself in local flavors with a stroll through the bustling Sardar Market.

Udaipur exploration

Day 3: Serenity in Udaipur

On your last day, make your way to Udaipur, which is approximately four hours away from Jodhpur. Nicknamed Venice of the East for its intricate network of lakes, Udaipur radiates tranquility. Head to City Palace Udaipur for stunning views of Lake Pichola (enjoy a boat ride there) and visit Jagdish Temple and Saheliyon ki Bari to conclude your day on a high note.

Essentials guide

Travel tips for a smooth journey

To ensure your trip is smooth, keep these things in mind: pack light but bring enough clothing for warm days and cooler evenings; always carry bottled water; be mindful of local customs, particularly at religious sites; haggling is part of the experience in markets, so don't hesitate to negotiate prices; and lastly, carry cash as cards may not be accepted everywhere.

Health & safety

Safety measures during travel

Although Rajasthan is relatively safe for tourists, you should exercise caution, particularly at night or in less populated areas. Keep emergency contact numbers at your disposal, including the numbers of nearby police stations or hospitals close to your hotels/resorts. In terms of health precautions, steer clear of street food if you possess a sensitive stomach, and always apply sunscreen when venturing out during the day.