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Try these dishes using safflower

By Simran Jeet 02:14 pm Jul 07, 202602:14 pm

What's the story

Safflower, a colorful plant native to Africa, is an important part of traditional African cuisine. The plant's seeds are rich in oil and have been used for centuries in cooking and medicine. The unique properties of safflower make it an important ingredient in several African dishes, lending flavor and nutrition. Here are five traditional African dishes that highlight the versatility of safflower.