Saffron is a colorful spice obtained from the Crocus sativus flower and has been a part of traditional medicine for centuries.

Known for its mood- and memory-enhancing properties, saffron is making its way into modern research.

The spice has active compounds such as crocin and safranal, which are said to positively affect mental health.

With the focus shifting towards natural remedies, saffron's contribution to mental health is being further explored.