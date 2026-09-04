Make everyday dishes special with saffron
What's the story
Saffron, the most expensive spice in the world, is known for its unique flavor and vibrant color. It has been used in culinary traditions across the globe for centuries. Its delicate threads can elevate any dish, giving it a rich aroma and a golden hue. Here are five saffron-infused recipes that can make your everyday meals extraordinary.
Dish 1
Saffron rice delight
Saffron rice is a classic dish that pairs well with a variety of cuisines.
To make this dish, soak a few strands of saffron in warm water for about 10 minutes.
Cook basmati rice until it is fluffy, and then mix the saffron water into the rice.
The result is an aromatic, colorful rice that goes well with curries or can be eaten on its own.
Dish 2
Creamy saffron pasta
For those who love pasta, creamy saffron pasta is a must-try.
Start by cooking your favorite pasta until al dente.
In another pan, heat some cream and add soaked saffron strands to it. Stir until the cream turns golden yellow.
Toss the cooked pasta in this creamy mixture, along with grated cheese, for a luxurious meal.
Dish 3
Saffron-infused vegetable soup
A warm bowl of vegetable soup gets an upgrade with the addition of saffron.
Sauté onions, garlic, and mixed vegetables in olive oil until tender. Add vegetable broth and let it simmer for a while before adding soaked saffron strands.
This soup not only tastes good but also gives you warmth and comfort on chilly days.
Dish 4
Saffron milk pudding
Saffron milk pudding is a sweet treat that combines milk, sugar, and saffron for a delightful dessert experience.
Heat milk in a saucepan and add sugar until dissolved. Then, add soaked saffron strands, along with some rice or semolina, to thicken the pudding.
Stir continuously until it reaches the desired consistency before serving warm or chilled.
Dish 5
Saffron tea infusion
Saffron tea is an easy way to enjoy this spice's benefits without much effort.
Boil water with ginger slices, if you like; then add soaked saffron strands, along with green tea leaves, if you like.
Let it steep for five minutes before straining into cups ready for sipping hot or cold, depending on preference!