5 saffron-based dishes you'll love

Saffron, the most expensive spice in the world, is known for its unique flavor and vibrant color. It is a staple in many cuisines around the world. If you love cooking, you must try these five saffron-infused dishes. They highlight the versatility of this spice and how it can elevate simple ingredients into something extraordinary. From desserts to savory dishes, saffron adds a touch of luxury to your meals.

Dish 1 Saffron rice with nuts Saffron rice with nuts is a colorful and fragrant dish that goes with any meal. The rice is cooked with saffron threads soaked in warm water or milk to release their color and flavor. Chopped nuts such as almonds or pistachios are added for crunch. This dish is ideal for special occasions or when you want to impress your guests with something unique.

Dish 2 Saffron-infused risotto Saffron-infused risotto is an Italian classic that marries creamy texture with the delicate taste of saffron. The dish starts with sauteing onions in olive oil before adding Arborio rice. Gradually adding vegetable broth, the rice is stirred until creamy. A pinch of saffron gives the risotto its golden hue and aromatic depth, making it a comforting yet elegant meal.

Dish 3 Saffron panna cotta Saffron panna cotta is an elegant dessert that marries creamy vanilla custard with the exotic notes of saffron. To prepare this Italian dessert, heat cream with sugar and vanilla until dissolved. Add soaked saffron threads for flavoring before cooling the mixture in molds until set. This silky smooth panna cotta serves as a refined ending to any dinner party.