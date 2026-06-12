Saffron risotto blends creamy Arborio rice with the rich essence of saffron

Delicious dishes that showcase saffron's magic

By Vinita Jain 11:38 am Jun 12, 202611:38 am

What's the story

Saffron, the most expensive spice in the world, is known for its unique flavor and vibrant color. It is a staple in many traditional dishes across the globe. The delicate threads of saffron are used to enhance the taste and appearance of the food. Here are five traditional dishes that use saffron, showcasing its versatility and cultural significance.