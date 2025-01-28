Discover the thrill of sailboarding at Ghana's Lake Volta
What's the story
Lake Volta in Ghana is the biggest man-made lake in the world by surface area. It presents an untapped adventure for water sports fanatics, especially sailboarding.
The huge body of water and the ever-present winds make it a perfect spot for both novice and seasoned sailors to experience the thrill of gliding across the water.
Preparation
Preparing for your adventure
Before you hit the waves at Lake Volta, make sure you're fully equipped and ready to rock sailboarding.
For beginners, taking lessons is a great idea. You can find many schools offering classes around the lake.
Prices for a basic lesson start at an affordable rate, depending on the length and level of the class.
Timing
Best times to visit
The best time for sailboarding on Lake Volta is during the dry seasons, which run from November to April.
These months provide stronger winds and eliminate the risk of rain interrupting the fun.
To maximize your experience, plan your activities for early mornings or late afternoons. This is when the wind is most favorable for sailboarding enthusiasts.
Safety
Safety measures
Please be very careful if you are planning to sailboard on Lake Volta.
Always wear a life jacket. This rule applies even if you're a strong swimmer.
Consider carrying a waterproof bag with you. Inside, you should have a few essentials: water, sunscreen, and a basic first aid kit.
Before you head out onto the lake, let someone know what you're planning to do.
Exploration
Exploring surrounding areas
There are plenty of attractions around Lake Volta to explore after catching the breeze sailboarding.
The Akosombo Dam, which formed Lake Volta, offers guided tours that shed light on its history and pivotal role in Ghana's development.
Plus, the many communities around the lake offer opportunities for cultural immersion. Visitors can participate in experiences to learn about local traditions and crafts.
Tips
Tips for beginners
If you're a beginner, take it easy with shorter sessions to avoid getting wiped out or sore from overexertion.
Focus on nailing down the fundamentals, like balance and board control, before trying to tackle any fancy tricks.
Patience is key during this stage.
It might feel slow-going initially, but trust us, putting in the time to fine-tune your technique will make your sailboarding sessions on Lake Volta way more enjoyable.