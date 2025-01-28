5 surprising twists to enjoy tofu mayonnaise
What's the story
Tofu mayonnaise is a game-changer! It's creamy, versatile, and the perfect canvas for all your favorite flavors - without the guilt of regular mayo.
Made with silken tofu, this plant-based superstar is not only healthier, but also adds a whole new dimension to your meals.
Check out these five unexpected (and delicious) ways to use tofu mayo. Trust us, your taste buds will thank you!
Dressings
A creamy base for dressings
Tofu mayonnaise is a fantastic base for whipping up creamy salad dressings.
By blending it with lemon juice, mustard, herbs, and spices, you can create deliciously light dressings that are significantly lower in calories than those made with regular mayo.
This not only brings a healthy touch to your salads but also adds a lovely creaminess without the weight of oil-based dressings.
Spreads
Elevate your sandwich spreads
Take your sandwiches to the next level with tofu mayonnaise!
Its smoothness pairs well with crunchy veggies and substantial breads, creating a harmonious mouthfeel.
Want a more robust taste? Stir in some mashed garlic or minced olives into the tofu mayo before slathering it onto your bread.
This simple adjustment amplifies the flavor of your midday meal.
Dips
Dip into deliciousness
Tofu mayonnaise isn't only for spreading on sandwiches; it also makes a great base for delicious dips.
Whether you're throwing a party or just want a healthier snack, blending tofu mayo with roasted red peppers, artichokes, or spinach creates a flavorful and nutritious dip.
Pair these with fresh veggies or whole-grain crackers for an appetizer that everyone will love.
Aioli
A lighter take on aioli
The traditional method of making aioli by emulsifying olive oil with garlic and egg yolks can be heavy, but there's a lighter alternative using tofu mayonnaise that doesn't skimp on flavor.
Simply blend tofu mayo with minced garlic, lemon zest, and juice for a tangy aioli that's delicious drizzled over roasted vegetables or as a dipping sauce for baked fries.
Not only is this version waistline-friendly, but it's also vegan.
Baking
Enrich your baking
Tofu mayonnaise is the secret ingredient for moist cakes, without the eggs or dairy.
Its neutral flavor guarantees soft, moist baked treats without unwanted taste changes.
For a healthier twist, replace eggs or butter with tofu mayo in equal measure in your favorite recipes, like chocolate cake or banana bread.
You won't sacrifice flavor, but you'll gain a plant-based advantage.