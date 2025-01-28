What's the story

Tofu mayonnaise is a game-changer! It's creamy, versatile, and the perfect canvas for all your favorite flavors - without the guilt of regular mayo.

Made with silken tofu, this plant-based superstar is not only healthier, but also adds a whole new dimension to your meals.

Check out these five unexpected (and delicious) ways to use tofu mayo. Trust us, your taste buds will thank you!