Samak rice is packed with essential nutrients such as iron, magnesium, and phosphoru

Samak rice: The superfood you need

By Vinita Jain 10:52 am Jul 08, 202610:52 am

What's the story

Samak rice, also known as barnyard millet, is a versatile and nutritious grain that has been a part of traditional diets for centuries. This gluten-free grain is becoming increasingly popular for its health benefits and adaptability in various dishes. With a high fiber content and rich nutrient profile, samak rice makes for an excellent choice for those looking to add variety to their meals while reaping the benefits of this ancient grain.