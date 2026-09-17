Want a tougher run? Try running on dunes
What's the story
Dune running is a unique form of exercise that offers several health benefits, making it an appealing alternative to traditional running on pavement or tracks. The natural resistance provided by dunes can enhance physical fitness and well-being. This activity not only boosts cardiovascular health but also strengthens muscles and improves balance. Here are five surprising health benefits of sand dune running.
#1
Enhances cardiovascular health
Running on dunes is a great way to improve cardiovascular health, as the uneven surface makes your heart work more than running on flat surfaces.
The resistance of the sand increases your heart rate, improving circulation and endurance over time.
This kind of workout can help lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease.
#2
Strengthens leg muscles
The soft, shifting surface of dunes requires more effort from your leg muscles, providing a great workout for your calves, thighs, and glutes.
The resistance offered by the sand helps tone and strengthen these muscles more effectively than running on solid ground.
Over time, this can lead to improved muscle definition and increased strength.
#3
Improves balance and coordination
Running on uneven surfaces like dunes challenges your balance and coordination skills.
As you navigate through the shifting sands, your body engages core muscles to maintain stability.
This not only enhances proprioception but also contributes to better overall coordination skills, which are beneficial in daily activities.
#4
Burns more calories than pavement running
Dune running is a more intense workout than running on pavement, as the soft surface requires more energy to move forward.
Studies have shown that runners can burn up to 50% more calories when running on sand, as compared to harder surfaces like asphalt or concrete.
This makes it an excellent option for those looking to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight.
#5
Reduces joint impact
One of the biggest benefits of dune running is that it minimizes the impact on joints, thanks to the soft surface of the sand, which absorbs shock better than concrete or asphalt.
This makes it an ideal choice for people with joint issues or those recovering from injuries, as it minimizes the risk of strain while still providing an effective workout.