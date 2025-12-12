Planning Praia do Norte trip? Include sandboarding on these dunes

Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal , is famous for its gigantic waves and thrilling sandboarding experiences. The beach is not just about surfing; it also offers adventurous sandboarding opportunities on its massive dunes. If you're an adventure junkie looking for something different, sandboarding at Praia do Norte will give you an adrenaline rush like no other. Here are five thrilling sandboarding experiences that will make your visit unforgettable.

#1 Ride the giant dunes The dunes at Praia do Norte are huge and steep, making them perfect for an exhilarating sandboarding experience. Riders can glide down these natural slopes at high speeds, with the wind in their hair and sand beneath their boards. The size of the dunes guarantees that every ride is unique, adding to the excitement of this thrilling sport.

#2 Scenic views while boarding One of the best parts of sandboarding at Praia do Norte is the stunning views you get while riding down the dunes. The Atlantic Ocean stretches out beyond the horizon, and you can see the rugged coastline of Nazare. These breathtaking views make every ride even more special, giving you a sense of freedom and connection with nature.

#3 Suitable for all skill levels Whether you're a novice or an expert, sandboarding at Praia do Norte has something for everyone. Beginners can try smaller hills to get the hang of it, while seasoned riders can take on steeper slopes for a more difficult ride. Local instructors are also available to guide you and make sure you have a safe yet fun experience.

#4 Equipment rental options available If you don't have your own gear, don't worry! Praia do Norte has plenty of places where you can rent sandboards and safety gear at reasonable prices. This way, tourists can easily access everything they need without having to invest in expensive equipment beforehand.