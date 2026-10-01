Akakus Desert: A dream spot for sandboarding
What's the story
The Akakus Desert in Libya is a hidden gem for those looking for an adventurous sandboarding experience. With its sweeping dunes and breathtaking scenery, the desert makes for an ideal spot for thrill-seekers. The untouched landscape offers a unique opportunity to glide down towering sand dunes, all while enjoying the serene beauty of the desert. Here is what makes Akakus a must-visit for sandboarding enthusiasts.
#1
Discovering the Akakus desert
The Akakus Desert is located in southwestern Libya and is famous for its dramatic landscapes and towering sand dunes.
The region is largely untouched by tourism, making it an ideal spot for those looking for solitude and adventure.
The dunes vary in height, giving both beginners and experienced sandboarders a chance to test their skills.
#2
Best time to visit
The best time to visit the Akakus Desert is during the cooler months, from October to April.
During these months, temperatures are much more bearable than the scorching summer heat.
This is the perfect time for outdoor activities, such as sandboarding.
Planning your visit during these months ensures a more comfortable and enjoyable experience, letting you make the most of your adventure without the extreme heat.
#3
Essential gear for sandboarding
To make the most of your sandboarding experience, it's important to have the right gear.
A sturdy sandboard with a smooth base is essential for a good ride down the dunes.
Wear comfortable clothes that protect you from sun exposure, and bring sunglasses to shield your eyes from glare.
Sunscreen is also a must-have item to protect your skin from harsh UV rays.
Tip 1
Tips for beginners
For beginners, start on smaller dunes before attempting bigger ones.
Practice balancing on your board while standing still before moving down slopes.
Use gentle slopes until you get comfortable with speed control techniques, like leaning back or forward, depending on direction changes needed during descents.