Sandboarding in the Namib Desert: What to know
What's the story
The Namib Desert, one of the oldest deserts on the planet, provides an adventurous opportunity of sandboarding on its gigantic dunes. This thrilling sport has become a favorite among adventure enthusiasts looking for something different. The vast stretches of sand and towering dunes make the perfect setting for an exhilarating experience, combining the rush of speed with the beauty of nature.
#1
Choosing the right dune
Selecting the right dune is critical for a successful sandboarding experience.
The Namib Desert has a number of dunes, each with a different slope and height.
Beginners may want to start with smaller dunes with gentler slopes, while more experienced boarders can try their hand at steeper, higher dunes.
The iconic Dune 45 is a popular choice for both its accessibility and stunning views.
#2
Equipment essentials for sandboarding
Having the right equipment is key to enjoying sandboarding safely and effectively in the Namib Desert.
Sandboards are specially designed to glide over sand, unlike snowboards, which may get damaged on rough surfaces.
Waxing your board reduces friction and improves speed.
Protective gear like helmets and knee pads can help prevent injuries, especially for beginners trying out this thrilling sport.
#3
Best time to visit for sandboarding
Timing your visit can make all the difference in your sandboarding adventure in the Namib Desert.
The best time to go is during the cooler months of May to September, when temperatures are more bearable.
Early morning or late afternoon sessions are ideal, as they provide cooler temperatures and softer sands, perfect for carving turns without too much resistance.
Tip 1
Tips for beginners on sandboarding techniques
For those new to sandboarding, mastering basic techniques can make all the difference in having fun and being safe.
Start by lying flat on your stomach, with feet slightly raised off the ground, to maintain balance as you speed down slopes.
Practice shifting your weight from side to side to steer effectively while keeping your body relaxed throughout each run down the dune.