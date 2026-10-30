Bet you didn't know jackfruit could taste this good
What's the story
Often referred to as a plant-based wonder, jackfruit is taking the culinary world by storm. Its unique texture and ability to absorb flavors make it an ideal substitute. From savory to sweet, jackfruit can be used in a variety of dishes, making it a versatile ingredient for anyone looking to try something new in the kitchen. Here are five innovative ways to use jackfruit.
Dish 1
Jackfruit tacos with spicy salsa
Jackfruit tacos are a delicious twist on the classic Mexican dish. The pulled texture of jackfruit mimics shredded meat, making it perfect for tacos.
Cooked with spices like cumin and paprika, and topped with a spicy salsa made from tomatoes, onions, and chili peppers, these tacos offer a burst of flavors.
They are perfect for anyone looking for a plant-based alternative without compromising on taste.
Dish 2
Barbecue jackfruit sandwiches
Barbecue jackfruit sandwiches are a hit at summer cookouts.
The jackfruit is simmered in barbecue sauce until tender and then piled high on a bun with coleslaw or pickles for added crunch.
The smoky flavor of the barbecue sauce goes perfectly with the natural sweetness of the jackfruit, making it an irresistible option for sandwich lovers.
Dish 3
Jackfruit curry delight
Jackfruit curry is an exotic dish that highlights the fruit's versatility.
Cooked in coconut milk with spices like turmeric, coriander, and ginger, this curry is rich and creamy.
The jackfruit absorbs all the flavors beautifully, making it a hearty meal when served with rice or flatbreads.
It is an excellent choice for those who love exploring new cuisines.
Dish 4
Sweet jackfruit dessert bars
For dessert lovers, sweet jackfruit bars are an interesting treat.
The ripe fruit is blended into a smooth puree and mixed with sugar and vanilla extract before being baked into bars.
These bars have a mild sweetness and a tropical jackfruit flavor. Enjoy them as an afternoon snack or after-dinner treat.
Dish 5
Crispy jackfruit fritters
Crispy fritters made from young green jackfruit are ideal starters or sides at any meal table.
The finely chopped pieces are mixed with chickpea flour batter, seasoned generously with spices like cumin seeds and chili powder, and deep-fried until golden brown.
These fritters give a crunchy texture outside, while the inside remains soft and tender, making them a delightful snack option.