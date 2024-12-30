Refer to this guide

Savannah's garden blooms: A seasonal guide

Savannah, with its rich history and stunning natural beauty, is a city that enchants visitors throughout the year. Its gardens and parks are especially magical, bursting with vibrant colors and intoxicating fragrances. Knowing when to catch the best (and avoid the worst) garden blooms can make your trip truly unforgettable.

Best time

Spring: The peak of blooms

Spring in Savannah is the perfect time to experience the gardens at their most beautiful. From late March to May, the city bursts into bloom with vibrant azaleas, magnolias, and cherry blossoms. The weather is comfortably warm without summer's humidity, perfect for relaxed walks through Forsyth Park or exploring the historic district's many private gardens open for tours.

Challenging time

Summer: Heat and crowds

Between June and August, Savannah's extreme heat and humidity make garden visits uncomfortable. Plus, this is the peak tourist season, so sites will be crowded. That said, crepe myrtles are in full bloom and look gorgeous. For a more comfortable experience, consider visiting during the early morning or late evening when temperatures are cooler.

Hidden gem

Fall: A quiet beauty

While not as showy as spring's floral abundance, fall in Savannah offers a softer, understated charm. From September to November, the city breathes easier with cooler weather and fewer visitors. Gardens glow with cozy fall colors, marigolds and chrysanthemums taking center stage. Ideal for quiet contemplation, fall invites you to savor the serene side of Savannah's natural beauty.

Off-peak

Winter: Sparse but serene

Winters in Savannah are much more pleasant than in most places, with temperatures rarely dropping below freezing between December and February. While you won't see as many flowers blooming in the gardens, camellias provide a pop of color during this time. Winter is also less crowded with tourists and you might find lower hotel rates. So, it's a peaceful time to visit, even if the blooms are a bit sparse.