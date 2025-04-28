When in the Philippines, enjoy these foods
Filipino cuisine is known for its delectable snacks, especially for vegetarians, that highlight the rich flavors and textures of the Philippines.
They are not just tasty but also give you a taste of the country's rich culinary heritage.
From sweet to savory, there's something for everyone.
Here are some must-try vegetarian Filipino snacks that promise an authentic taste experience.
Sweet treat
Delight in banana cue
Made by deep-frying bananas coated in caramelized sugar, banana cue is a popular street food.
The snack is generally served on skewers, making it easy to eat on the go.
The combination of sweet and slightly crispy texture makes banana cue a favorite with locals and tourists alike.
It's also an affordable treat, often sold for around P10 per skewer.
Crispy snack
Enjoy turon's crunchy goodness
Turon is another favorite Filipino snack that consists of bananas wrapped in spring roll wrappers and deep-fried till golden brown.
Sometimes, slices of jackfruit are added for an added flavor punch.
The end result is a crunchy outer layer with a soft, sweet filling on the inside.
Turon is easily available at many street vendors and markets across the Philippines.
Steamed delight
Savor puto's soft texture
Puto is a staple steamed rice cake which comes in different flavors, like plain, pandan, or ube (purple yam).
Soft and mildly sweet in taste, it's an ideal breakfast or merienda (snack).
It goes well with coffee or tea, and can be bought from local bakeries or markets.
Rice cake treat
Indulge in Biko's sticky sweetness
Biko is a sticky rice cake made from glutinous rice cooked with coconut milk and brown sugar until it thickens into its signature chewy consistency topped with latik (coconut curds).
This dessert-like snack offers rich coconut flavors balanced by sweetness from sugar syrup drizzled over each serving before being cut into squares, ready to eat anytime throughout the day!