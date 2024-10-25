Summarize Simplifying... In short Orange peels are a versatile ingredient that can enhance your tea with a citrusy flavor and vitamin C boost, serve as a natural kitchen cleaner, and provide a soothing bath soak.

In the kitchen, they can add a zesty kick to your dishes or be transformed into a sweet treat when candied.

Savoring the zest: Diverse uses of orange peel

What's the story Orange peels are often discarded without a second thought, but they hold more potential than you might think. From flavoring dishes to making natural cleaners, they're unexpectedly useful in the kitchen. In this article, we will reveal five ways you can use this citrusy ingredient in your daily life. Say goodbye to tossing out those peels!

Tea infusion

Elevate your tea experience

Adding dried orange peel to your tea can turn a regular cup into a aromatic and tasty delight. Just dry the peels at room temperature for three days or until they turn hard and crisp. Next, add a small piece to your tea leaves before brewing. Not only does it give a delicate citrus flavor, but it also adds a dose of vitamin C to your drink.

Cleaning agent

Natural kitchen cleaner

The high acidity of orange peels makes them a surprisingly effective natural cleaner for kitchen surfaces. To make your own cleaning solution, simply fill a jar with orange peels and cover them with white vinegar. Allow the mixture to sit for two weeks, then strain it into a spray bottle. This DIY cleaner easily cuts through grease, leaving surfaces sparkling without the need for harsh chemicals.

Bath time

Aromatic bath soak

For a luxurious and calming bath, toss dried orange peels directly into the water or tie them in a cloth for a DIY bath bomb. The natural oils in the peel nourish and moisturize your skin, while the warm citrus scent fills your bathroom, creating the perfect atmosphere to melt away stress after a long day.

Culinary use

Boost your cooking

Orange peel, whether fresh, dried, or candied, is a culinary secret weapon! It adds depth and brightness to a wide range of dishes. Grated fresh peel brings a zesty kick to cakes, cookies, and marinades, while candied peel is the perfect sweet topping for desserts or a standalone treat. To make candied orange peel at home, simmer strips of peel in simple syrup until translucent, then roll in sugar. Delicious!

Pest deterrent

Garden Companion

Orange peels are a natural and environmentally-friendly alternative to harsh chemical pesticides, and an effective way to deter pests from your plants. Simply scatter fresh or dried orange peel pieces around your garden beds or directly onto soil surfaces where slugs and ants are an issue. The strong citrus scent naturally repels unwanted pests, while the decomposing peels enrich the soil by returning valuable nutrients.