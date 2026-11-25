How to make savory rice and vegetable pancakes at home
What's the story
Savory rice and vegetable pancakes, a popular street breakfast in many parts of the world, are a delicious way to start the day. Made with rice flour and a variety of vegetables, these pancakes are both nutritious and filling. They are easy to prepare, and they can be customized with different vegetables according to taste. This breakfast option is not only tasty but also offers a balanced meal to kick-start your morning.
Ingredients
Ingredients for savory pancakes
The basic ingredients for savory rice and vegetable pancakes include rice flour, water, salt, and an assortment of vegetables, like carrots, bell peppers, and onions.
These ingredients come together to make a batter that is both smooth and thick enough to hold its shape when cooked.
Spices, like cumin or coriander, can also be added for extra flavor.
Preparation
Preparation steps
To prepare these pancakes, start by mixing rice flour with water until you get a smooth batter.
Add chopped vegetables of your choice, along with salt and spices.
Heat a nonstick pan with a little oil on a medium flame.
Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan and spread it evenly into a circle.
Cook until golden brown on both sides.
Nutrition
Nutritional benefits
Savory rice and vegetable pancakes are rich in carbohydrates from the rice flour, which give energy for the day ahead.
The addition of vegetables boosts fiber content, which helps digestion.
These pancakes are also low in calories if prepared with minimal oil, making them an ideal option for those watching their weight.
Variations
Variations to try
There are several variations of savory rice and vegetable pancakes, depending on regional preferences or seasonal produce available at local markets.
Some may use spinach or zucchini instead of carrots or bell peppers for added nutritional benefits, while still maintaining flavor integrity within each bite-sized piece consumed during breakfast hours.