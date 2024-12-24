Summarize Simplifying... In short Morocco's street food scene is a sweet lover's paradise, offering treats like the rich, nutty baklava and the deep-fried sesame cookie, chebakia.

Mint tea, a traditional delicacy, complements these pastries with its refreshing taste.

Other must-try delights include fekkas, crunchy biscuits with aromatic flavors, and M'hanncha, a phyllo pastry filled with sweet almond paste, showcasing the creativity of Moroccan pastry chefs.

Savory street sweets of Morocco

What's the story Morocco is known for its colorful culture, and that certainly includes its tasty street food scene. Particularly, the sweets and desserts hold a special place, thanks to their distinct flavors and traditional ingredients. In this article, we will delve into some of the most delectable savory street sweets you absolutely have to try in Morocco. Get ready to discover a whole new side to this nation's culinary history.

Baklava

Bask in the sweetness of baklava

Baklava is a deliciously rich, sweet pastry made of layers of filo filled with chopped nuts and sweetened and held together with syrup or honey. It's a beloved delicacy in Morocco, frequently paired with a refreshing cup of mint tea. The contrast between the crunchiness of the layers and the sticky sweetness of the syrup makes it a must-try treat for any food adventurer exploring Moroccan street food.

Mint tea

Delight in Moroccan mint tea and pastries

Travelers to Morocco can't resist the allure of mint tea, a traditional delicacy served with a selection of pastries. This isn't just a drink; it's an art form. The tea is made with green tea leaves, fresh mint, and plenty of sugar, resulting in a refreshing drink that balances the sweetness of the pastries served with it.

Chebakia

Explore the richness of chebakia

Chebakia is a deep-fried sesame cookie that gets a generous coating of honey and a sprinkle of sesame seeds on top. It's a special treat during Ramadan but you can also buy it from street vendors all year round in Morocco. The cookie's complex shape and decadent flavor make it a hit with locals and tourists.

Fekkas

Indulge in Moroccan fekkas

Fekkas are delightfully crunchy Moroccan biscuits traditionally infused with the aromatic flavors of aniseed, sesame seeds, or almonds. They're expertly sliced into thin, delicate pieces and baked to perfection, achieving that irresistible crispiness. You can easily find fekkas in cafes and street stalls across Morocco, making them a convenient and delicious treat for anyone seeking to experience authentic local flavors.

M'Hanncha

Savor the simplicity of M'Hanncha

M'hanncha, or "snake cake," is a delicious almond paste-filled phyllo pastry, shaped like a coiled serpent and baked to golden perfection. Served in round slices, each piece reveals layers of sweet almond paste, fragrant with cinnamon and orange flower water. This treat is a true work of art, showcasing the skill and creativity of Moroccan pastry chefs.