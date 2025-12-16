Here's how to style statement collars

Statement collars are a major fashion trend, giving a bold yet elegant touch to any outfit. From Indian celebrities, we can learn a lot about styling these collars, as they are always experimenting with fashion, and giving us some serious style goals. From traditional wear to modern outfits, these celebs show how statement collars can be styled in a number of ways, making them versatile and chic.

#1 Pair with traditional attire for elegance Pairing statement collars with traditional Indian attire is a surefire way to amp up the elegance quotient. Celebrities often wear them with sarees or lehengas, adding a modern twist to classic looks. The collar draws attention without overpowering the rest of the outfit, making it perfect for festive occasions or weddings. This pairing highlights the versatility of statement collars in bridging traditional and contemporary styles.

#2 Use contrasting colors for impact Another trick celebrities use to make statement collars pop is by going for contrasting colors. A bright collar with a neutral outfit, or vice versa, creates an eye-catching effect that draws attention to the collar itself. This technique is especially useful when you want your collar to be the star of your outfit while keeping everything else understated.

#3 Experiment with different fabrics Celebrities also experiment with different fabrics when it comes to statement collars. From silk to cotton, each fabric gives a different texture and feel to the collar. While silk gives you a luxurious look, cotton lends a more casual vibe. Choosing the right fabric can make all the difference in how your outfit looks and feels.

Tip 4 Accessorize minimally for focus on collar To keep the focus on the statement collar, celebrities usually opt for minimal accessories. By keeping jewelry simple or even skipping it altogether, they make sure that the collar remains the focal point of the outfit. This tip is especially helpful when you want to highlight intricate designs or bold patterns of the collar itself.