5 basic moves for better strength and fitness
What's the story
The primal movement patterns are the foundation of human movement and include essential actions such as squatting, lunging, pushing, pulling, and twisting. These movements are essential for functional fitness, as they mimic the natural actions we perform in our daily lives. By mastering these patterns, you can enhance your strength, flexibility, and coordination. This guide will help you understand and improve these fundamental movements to achieve better overall fitness.
Squat basics
Mastering the squat
The squat is a basic movement that works on the lower body muscles, including quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes.
To do a proper squat, stand with feet shoulder-width apart and bend at the knees while keeping your back straight.
Ensure your knees do not go past your toes to avoid strain.
Adding variations like jump squats or sumo squats can increase intensity and target different muscle groups.
Lunge technique
Perfecting the lunge
Lunges are great for building leg strength and stability.
To perform a lunge correctly, take a step forward with one leg while lowering your hips until both knees are bent at about 90 degrees.
Keep your upper body straight, and avoid leaning forward.
Incorporating reverse lunges or lateral lunges can add diversity to your workout routine and engage different muscle areas.
Push patterns
Enhancing push movements
Push movements target upper body muscles, such as chest, shoulders, and triceps.
Push-ups are an excellent way to build upper body strength without any equipment.
Start with standard push-ups by placing hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart on the floor or an elevated surface for beginners.
As you progress, try variations like diamond push-ups or decline push-ups for added challenge.
Pull practices
Improving pull techniques
Pull exercises strengthen back muscles, along with biceps, through actions like rowing or pulling weights toward you from below shoulder height level, such as during bent-over rows.
Use resistance bands if you do not have access to gym equipment; they provide effective resistance throughout each rep cycle.
Twist exercises
Incorporating twist movements
Twisting movements improve core stability by engaging obliques during rotations across the torso (think Russian twists).
They are performed seated on the ground, with knees bent upwards, holding a weight plate between hands, rotating side to side, slowly and steadily, without losing balance and control over the motion itself.