Scotland's most beautiful castles: A list
What's the story
Scotland is famous for its gorgeous castles, which are an integral part of its history and culture. While some of these majestic structures are expensive to visit, there are a few that offer budget-friendly experiences. These castles let you explore Scotland's rich heritage without burning a hole in your pocket. Here are some of the most affordable Scottish castles you can visit.
Stirling Castle
Explore the historic Stirling Castle
Stirling Castle is one of Scotland's most important historic sites. It is located on a volcanic rock and offers stunning views of the surrounding area.
The castle has a rich history, having been the residence of many Scottish kings and queens.
Entry fees are relatively low compared to other major attractions, making it an affordable option for history buffs.
Urquhart Castle
Discover the charm of Urquhart Castle
Urquhart Castle, located on the banks of Loch Ness, is famous for its picturesque views and historical significance. The ruins give a glimpse into medieval life in Scotland.
Although the entry fee is nominal, visitors can enjoy guided tours, and exhibitions that bring the castle's history to life without spending much.
Eilean Donan
Visit the majestic Eilean Donan Castle
Eilean Donan Castle is one of the most photographed castles in Scotland, thanks to its breathtaking location at the intersection of three sea lochs.
The castle's interior is as fascinating as its exterior, with displays detailing its history.
The entry fee is reasonable, making it accessible for those wanting to experience this iconic landmark.
Caerlaverock Castle
Experience the beauty of Caerlaverock Castle
Caerlaverock Castle, with its unique triangular shape and moated setting, is a sight to behold.
This medieval stronghold offers an insight into Scotland's turbulent past, with its well-preserved structure and informative displays.
The entry fee is affordable, making it an ideal destination for those wanting to explore Scottish history in an enchanting setting.
Castle Campbell
Enjoy the tranquility of Castle Campbell
Nestled in the Ochil Hills near Dollar Glen, Castle Campbell is a hidden gem away from the usual tourist spots.
This lesser-known castle provides breathtaking views over the surrounding countryside, along with fascinating insights into its history through informative panels placed around the site.
The minimal entry fee makes it an attractive option for budget travelers looking for peace and quiet amidst nature's beauty.