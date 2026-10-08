These lesser-known islands in Scotland are worth the trip

Hoy is one of the Orkney Islands, famous for its dramatic cliffs and rich wildlife.

The island has the famous Old Man of Hoy, a sea stack rising 137 meters above the Atlantic Ocean.

Hoy is also home to several hiking trails that lead through stunning landscapes, dotted with heather and wildflowers.

Birdwatchers will enjoy spotting species such as puffins and guillemots along the cliffs.