These lesser-known islands in Scotland are worth the trip
What's the story
Scotland's islands are famous for their beauty and history, but some lesser-known ones are worth exploring for their unique landscapes and experiences. These hidden gems offer a different perspective on Scotland's natural beauty, away from the usual tourist trails. From dramatic cliffs to serene beaches, these islands promise an adventurous journey for those willing to venture off the beaten path. Here are some of Scotland's lesser-known islands that deserve your attention.
Hoy
The rugged beauty of Hoy
Hoy is one of the Orkney Islands, famous for its dramatic cliffs and rich wildlife.
The island has the famous Old Man of Hoy, a sea stack rising 137 meters above the Atlantic Ocean.
Hoy is also home to several hiking trails that lead through stunning landscapes, dotted with heather and wildflowers.
Birdwatchers will enjoy spotting species such as puffins and guillemots along the cliffs.
Lismore
Tranquil shores of Lismore
Lismore is a peaceful island located in the Inner Hebrides, famous for its lush greenery and historical sites.
The island's landscape is dotted with ancient ruins, including a lighthouse from the 19th century, that offers spectacular views of the surrounding waters.
Lismore's quiet roads are perfect for cycling or walking, giving visitors a chance to soak in its natural beauty at their own pace.
Staffa
Unique geology of Staffa
Staffa is famous for its unique geological formations, especially Fingal's Cave, which has basalt columns similar to those of the Giant's Causeway in Ireland.
The cave's acoustics are simply breathtaking, making it a favorite among musicians and nature lovers alike.
The island is also home to a variety of seabirds, including puffins during the summer months.
Iona
Historical intrigue on Iona
Iona is a small island with a huge historical significance, having been an important center for early Christianity in Scotland.
The Iona Abbey, founded by St. Columba in AD 563, still stands today as a testament to its rich spiritual heritage.
Visitors can explore ancient sites while enjoying stunning views across the sea toward Mull Island.
Canna
Diverse wildlife on Canna
Canna is a part of the Small Isles archipelago and is home to a diverse range of wildlife, including seals, otters, and various bird species, such as seabirds.
The island's rugged terrain offers plenty of opportunities for hiking enthusiasts looking for adventure in unspoiled nature.
Canna's colorful cottages add charm to its already picturesque setting, making it a must-visit destination for nature lovers.