Foodies, you must try this classic Scottish fudge
What's the story
Scottish tablet is a traditional confectionery from Scotland. It is a sweet, crumbly treat made with sugar, condensed milk, and butter. The texture of tablet is similar to fudge, but a little more granular. This delicacy has been enjoyed for generations and remains a favorite among those with a sweet tooth. Making Scottish tablet at home is easy and requires only a few ingredients.
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Ingredients needed for Scottish tablet
To make Scottish tablet, you will need sugar, condensed milk, butter, and vanilla extract.
These basic ingredients come together to create the rich flavor characteristic of this treat.
It is important to use full-fat condensed milk for the best results. The quality of your sugar can also affect the final texture and taste of your tablet.
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Step-by-step guide to making tablet
Start by greasing a baking tray with butter, or line it with parchment paper.
In a heavy-bottomed pan, combine sugar and condensed milk over medium heat. Stir continuously until the mixture reaches the soft-ball stage (about 115 degrees Celsius).
Once done, remove from heat, and add butter and vanilla extract. Beat the mixture until it thickens before pouring it into the prepared tray.
Tip 1
Tips for perfect texture
Achieving the right texture is key when making Scottish tablet.
Make sure you cook the mixture to the right temperature; undercooking will give you a softer texture, while overcooking will make it too hard.
Beating the mixture well after adding butter helps incorporate air, giving you that signature crumbly texture.
Tip 2
Storing your homemade tablet
Once cooled completely in the tray, cut your homemade Scottish tablet into squares or rectangles as per your preference.
Store them in an airtight container at room temperature for up to two weeks for best freshness.
Avoid refrigerating, as it may alter its texture, making it too hard or chewy instead of crumbly.