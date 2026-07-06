5 ways to relax your eyes after screen time
What's the story
In today's digital age, prolonged screen time has become the norm for most of us. However, excessive exposure to screens can lead to a number of vision problems, including eye strain, dryness, and blurred vision. To counter these issues, incorporating simple eye exercises into your daily routine can help alleviate discomfort and improve eye health. Here are five easy exercises that can be performed anytime.
Tip 1
Blinking exercise
The blinking exercise is simple yet effective in keeping your eyes moist and reducing dryness. Just blink your eyes every four to five seconds for about 20 seconds. This exercise helps spread tears evenly over the surface of your eyes, keeping them lubricated and reducing irritation from prolonged screen use.
Tip 2
Focus change exercise
The focus change exercise helps reduce eye strain by training your eyes to focus on different distances. Start by holding your finger or a pen at arm's length and focus on it for five seconds. Then shift your focus to an object farther away for another five seconds. Repeat this process five times to give your eyes a break from constant close-up focus.
Tip 3
Palming technique
The palming technique is a relaxing exercise that helps relieve tension around the eyes. Start by rubbing your palms together until warm, then gently cup them over closed eyes without putting pressure on them. Hold this position for a minute while taking deep breaths, allowing warmth from your hands to soothe tired eyes.
Tip 4
Eye rolling exercise
Eye rolling is a simple exercise that helps in improving flexibility and circulation around the eyes. Start by looking up as far as you can without straining, then slowly roll your eyes clockwise in a full circle five times. Repeat the same in an anti-clockwise direction for another five circles.
Tip 5
Near-far focus exercise
The near-far focus exercise aids in strengthening eye muscles by alternating between near and far objects. Hold a small object close to your face at arm's length and focus on it for 10 seconds before shifting your gaze to something far away, like a picture on the wall or an outside view, for another 10 seconds. Repeat this cycle five times.