Scrumptious gourmet creations with plump olives

By Anujj Trehaan 01:57 pm Dec 13, 202401:57 pm

What's the story Olives, those magical little flavor bombs, are the unsung heroes of many a delicious dish. They can pretty much do it all - from kicking off the meal with a bang (think appetizers) to holding their own in the main course. This article uncovers five mouthwatering recipes showcasing the awesomeness of olives. You'll find both classic favorites and some fresh new ideas to shake up your cooking routine.

Olive tapenade spread

Olive tapenade is a deliciously rich and savory spread prepared by finely chopping olives, capers, anchovies, and olive oil. Spread it on some toasted bread or crackers for a perfect appetizer or snack. For a vegetarian version, just leave out the anchovies. Not only does this combination provide a pop of Mediterranean flavor, but it also brings a touch of gourmet sophistication to any get-together.

Mediterranean olive salad

A vibrant Mediterranean olive salad pairs juicy olives with crisp, fresh vegetables like cucumbers, tomatoes, and red onions. Drizzled with a light dressing of olive oil and lemon juice and topped with crumbled feta cheese and fresh herbs, this salad is a healthy and delicious option. It's ideal as a side dish or a standalone light meal during the warmer months.

Pasta puttanesca

Pasta puttanesca is a fragrant, briny wonderland of flavor starring olives alongside capers, garlic, tomatoes, and chili flakes. The sauce is simmered until thickened, then it is tossed with your favorite pasta. It is a simple (yet powerful) weeknight dinner. Its intense flavors are a welcome departure from the typical pasta routine, appealing to adventurous palates.

Baked feta with olives

Baked feta with olives is a deliciously creamy and tangy dish that's perfect for parties or as part of a meze platter. A block of feta cheese is baked until soft along with whole olives, cherry tomatoes, and plenty of olive oil, then finished off with herbs like oregano or thyme. Serve it warm with crusty bread for dipping into the flavorful oils released during baking. Yum!