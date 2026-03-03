Pemba Island: A hidden gem for scuba diving lovers

Pemba Island, a part of Tanzania , is famous for its amazing scuba diving experiences. The island's rich marine life and pristine waters make it a perfect destination for divers from all over the world. With its coral reefs and colorful fish, Pemba Island is an ideal place for both beginners and experienced divers. Here are some of the best scuba diving spots around Pemba Island.

#1 The allure of Misali Island Misali Island is famous for its crystal-clear waters and rich marine biodiversity. The island's waters are home to a plethora of fish species, making it a diver's paradise. The coral reefs here are in good health, making it a perfect spot for underwater photography enthusiasts. Divers can expect to see everything from small reef fish to larger pelagic species in this area.

#2 Ngezi Forest Reserve's underwater treasures The Ngezi Forest Reserve has more than just terrestrial beauty; its coastal waters are also perfect for diving. The area is famous for its healthy coral gardens and diverse marine life. Divers can explore various dive sites along the coast, each offering unique underwater landscapes. From colorful corals to schools of tropical fish, Ngezi Forest Reserve promises an unforgettable diving experience.

#3 Fundu Lagoon's vibrant marine life Fundu Lagoon is another must-visit destination for divers visiting Pemba Island. The lagoon has a rich ecosystem with plenty of marine species to explore. Its calm waters make it ideal for beginners, while experienced divers can explore deeper areas filled with fascinating underwater formations. Fundu Lagoon's vibrant marine life guarantees an exciting adventure beneath the waves.

