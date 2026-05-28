Top spots for scuba diving in Seychelles
What's the story
Seychelles, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean, is famous for its pristine waters and rich marine life. The islands provide some of the best scuba diving experiences in the world. From colorful coral reefs to shipwrecks, divers can explore a variety of underwater landscapes. The warm waters and visibility make it an ideal destination for both novice and experienced divers.
Aldabra
Explore Aldabra Atoll
Aldabra Atoll is one of the largest raised coral atolls in the world. It is also a UNESCO World Heritage site, famous for its biodiversity. Divers can see giant tortoises, manta rays, and a variety of fish species here. The atoll's remote location means it is less frequented by tourists, giving you a more secluded diving experience.
Sainte Anne
Dive into Sainte Anne Marine National Park
Sainte Anne Marine National Park, located near Victoria, is an accessible diving spot for those staying on Mahe Island. The park has several small islands with rich marine life. Divers can explore coral gardens and see species like sea turtles and parrotfish. The shallow waters make it an ideal spot for beginners.
Curieuse
Discover Curieuse Island's underwater treasures
Curieuse Island is famous for its rich history and vibrant marine life. The waters around the island are home to healthy coral reefs and various fish species. Divers can explore the underwater trails while enjoying sightings of green sea turtles and other marine creatures. The island's calm waters make it a perfect spot for divers of all levels.
Beau Vallon
Experience the wonders of Beau Vallon Bay
Beau Vallon Bay, on Mahe Island, is famous for its calm waters and rich marine life, making it the perfect spot for scuba diving. Divers can explore the vibrant coral reefs and spot a variety of fish species, including clownfish and angelfish. The bay's accessibility makes it a favorite among tourists looking to experience the beauty of Seychelles' underwater world.
Silhouette
Uncover the mysteries of Silhouette Island
Silhouette Island provides a unique diving experience with its dramatic underwater topography, including volcanic formations and lush coral reefs. These are home to diverse marine life, such as reef sharks, rays, and colorful tropical fish. The island's remote location ensures pristine conditions, ideal for those looking to explore less crowded dive sites in Seychelles.