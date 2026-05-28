Top spots for scuba diving in Seychelles

Seychelles, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean, is famous for its pristine waters and rich marine life. The islands provide some of the best scuba diving experiences in the world. From colorful coral reefs to shipwrecks, divers can explore a variety of underwater landscapes. The warm waters and visibility make it an ideal destination for both novice and experienced divers.

Aldabra Explore Aldabra Atoll Aldabra Atoll is one of the largest raised coral atolls in the world. It is also a UNESCO World Heritage site, famous for its biodiversity. Divers can see giant tortoises, manta rays, and a variety of fish species here. The atoll's remote location means it is less frequented by tourists, giving you a more secluded diving experience.

Sainte Anne Dive into Sainte Anne Marine National Park Sainte Anne Marine National Park, located near Victoria, is an accessible diving spot for those staying on Mahe Island. The park has several small islands with rich marine life. Divers can explore coral gardens and see species like sea turtles and parrotfish. The shallow waters make it an ideal spot for beginners.

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Curieuse Discover Curieuse Island's underwater treasures Curieuse Island is famous for its rich history and vibrant marine life. The waters around the island are home to healthy coral reefs and various fish species. Divers can explore the underwater trails while enjoying sightings of green sea turtles and other marine creatures. The island's calm waters make it a perfect spot for divers of all levels.

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Beau Vallon Experience the wonders of Beau Vallon Bay Beau Vallon Bay, on Mahe Island, is famous for its calm waters and rich marine life, making it the perfect spot for scuba diving. Divers can explore the vibrant coral reefs and spot a variety of fish species, including clownfish and angelfish. The bay's accessibility makes it a favorite among tourists looking to experience the beauty of Seychelles' underwater world.