5 healthy vegetarian soups for every season

Seasonal vegetarian soups are a great way to enjoy the freshest produce while also getting a healthy dose of vitamins and minerals. These soups are not just easy to make but also a great way to warm up during the cooler months. They can be made with a variety of vegetables, grains, and herbs that are in season, making them both nutritious and delicious. Here are five easy recipes that you can try at home.

Dish 1 Autumn pumpkin soup Pumpkin soup is a classic autumn dish, perfect for using up the season's bounty. To make this soup, you'll need pumpkin, onion, garlic, vegetable broth, and some spices like nutmeg and cinnamon. Start by sauteing the onion and garlic until soft. Add diced pumpkin and broth, then simmer until the pumpkin is tender. Blend until smooth for a creamy texture.

Dish 2 Winter root vegetable stew Root vegetables like carrots, potatoes, and parsnips shine in this hearty winter stew. Begin by chopping your veggies into bite-sized pieces. Saute them with onions in olive oil until they start to soften. Add vegetable broth and herbs like thyme or rosemary for flavoring. Let it simmer until all vegetables are tender.

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Dish 3 Spring pea soup Spring peas provide a fresh taste in this light green pea soup recipe. Start by cooking onions in olive oil until translucent before adding peas (fresh or frozen) along with some vegetable stock or water. Simmer briefly before blending for a smooth consistency. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

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Dish 4 Summer tomato basil soup Tomatoes at their peak ripeness make an ideal base for summer soups, paired beautifully with basil's aromatic flavor profile. Start by sauteing chopped onions, then add diced tomatoes, and cook down into a thick mixture. Blend to achieve a velvety texture, finishing off with a sprinkle of fresh basil leaves just before serving.