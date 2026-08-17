Turn your chair into a simple workout spot
What's the story
Seated circle exercises are a great way to improve flexibility and strength, especially for beginners. These exercises are easy to perform and can be done almost anywhere. They involve simple movements that target different muscle groups, making them an ideal choice for those looking to improve their fitness without any equipment. Here's a look at some of the best seated circle exercises to help you get started on your journey toward improved flexibility and strength.
Arm circles
Arm circles for shoulder mobility
Arm circles are an easy yet effective exercise to improve shoulder mobility.
Sit comfortably with your back straight, and extend your arms out to the sides at shoulder height.
Start making small circles with your arms, gradually increasing the size of the circles as you go.
This exercise warms up the shoulder joints and improves blood circulation, making it a great warm-up before any physical activity.
Leg lifts
Seated leg lifts for lower body strength
Seated leg lifts target the lower body muscles, especially the quadriceps and hip flexors.
Sit on the edge of a chair with your feet flat on the ground.
Slowly lift one leg until it is parallel to the floor, hold for a few seconds, and then lower it back down.
Repeat with the other leg.
This exercise strengthens the lower body while improving balance and coordination.
Torso twists
Torso twists for spinal flexibility
Torso twists are great for increasing spinal flexibility and core strength.
Sit upright with your legs crossed or extended in front of you.
Place your hands behind your head or crossed over your chest.
Gently twist your torso to one side, hold for a moment, and then return to center before twisting in the opposite direction.
Ankle circles
Ankle circles for ankle mobility
Ankle circles improve ankle mobility and flexibility, which is essential for a range of physical activities.
While seated, extend one leg out in front of you. Rotate your ankle in circular motions clockwise 10 times, and then counterclockwise 10 times. Repeat with the other ankle.
This exercise is especially helpful for those who sit for long hours, or have limited mobility.