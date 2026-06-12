5 easy seaweed recipes for a healthy diet
What's the story
Seaweed is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of plant-based recipes. Loaded with nutrients, it is an excellent addition to any vegetarian or vegan diet. From salads to soups, seaweed can add a unique flavor and texture to your meals. Here are five creative ways to use seaweed in your plant-based cooking.
Dish 1
Seaweed salad with sesame dressing
A refreshing seaweed salad tossed with sesame dressing is a great way to enjoy this oceanic vegetable. Rehydrate dried seaweed like wakame and mix it with sliced cucumbers, carrots, and radishes. Toss the salad with a dressing of sesame oil, vinegar, soy sauce, and sesame seeds for an added crunch. This dish is not only delicious but also packed with vitamins and minerals.
Dish 2
Seaweed soup with tofu
Seaweed soup is a comforting dish that can be easily made by adding tofu for protein. Use kombu or nori seaweed as the base of the soup. Add vegetable broth or water, and bring it to a simmer. Add cubed tofu, and let it cook until heated through. Season with soy sauce or miso paste for flavoring. This soup is light yet filling.
Dish 3
Sushi rolls wrapped in nori
Sushi rolls wrapped in nori make for an exciting way to enjoy sushi at home without any fish or seafood. Prepare sushi rice by cooking short-grain rice and seasoning it with vinegar, sugar, and salt. Fill the rolls with avocado slices, cucumber sticks, carrots, or any other preferred vegetables before rolling them tightly in sheets of nori.
Dish 4
Seaweed chips as snack alternatives
Seaweed chips make for a healthy alternative to regular snacks like potato chips. Simply brush sheets of nori lightly with olive oil, and sprinkle them with salt before baking until crispy. These chips offer a satisfying crunch, along with the benefits of omega-3 fatty acids found naturally in seaweeds like dulse or kelp.
Dish 5
Stir-fried vegetables tossed in seaweed flakes
For a quick and easy meal, stir-fry your favorite vegetables, such as bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots, in olive oil. Add garlic and ginger for flavor. Once the vegetables are cooked, toss in seaweed flakes like dulse or hijiki for a nutritious boost. This dish is ideal for busy weeknights and provides essential nutrients without compromising on taste.