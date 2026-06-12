Seaweed soup is a comforting dish that can be easily made by adding tofu for protein

5 easy seaweed recipes for a healthy diet

By Vinita Jain 11:31 am Jun 12, 202611:31 am

What's the story

Seaweed is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of plant-based recipes. Loaded with nutrients, it is an excellent addition to any vegetarian or vegan diet. From salads to soups, seaweed can add a unique flavor and texture to your meals. Here are five creative ways to use seaweed in your plant-based cooking.