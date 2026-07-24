5 seaweeds every salad lover should try
What's the story
Seaweed salads are a staple in many cuisines, particularly in Asia. They are not just delicious but also loaded with nutrients. Seaweed varieties lend unique flavors and textures to salads, making them an exciting option for those looking to try something new. Here are five seaweed varieties that can elevate your salad game with their distinct characteristics and health benefits.
#1
Wakame: A versatile choice
Wakame is a popular seaweed used in salads. It has a mild flavor and silky texture, making it blend well with other ingredients.
Rich in vitamins A, C, and K, wakame also provides essential minerals like calcium and magnesium.
This seaweed is usually soaked before use to soften it up. Its versatility makes it a great addition to both traditional and modern salads.
#2
Dulse: A protein-packed option
Dulse is a red seaweed famous for its chewy texture and robust flavor.
It is packed with protein (up to 25% by dry weight) and offers a good amount of iron, potassium, and iodine.
Dulse can be eaten raw or cooked and goes well with other salad components like greens or grains.
Its nutrient density makes it a great option for anyone looking to boost their protein intake.
#3
Nori: The sushi staple
Nori is the most popular seaweed used in sushi rolls but can also be used in salads for an umami kick.
It has a crisp texture when dry but softens when mixed with dressing or other moist ingredients.
Nori is rich in vitamins B12 and C, as well as antioxidants that promote health.
Its unique flavor profile makes it an interesting addition to any salad.
#4
Kelp: The nutrient-rich giant
Kelp, a giant brown seaweed, is known for its high nutrient content, including vitamins A, C, E, K, and minerals such as calcium, magnesium, iron, and potassium.
It has a slightly salty taste that enhances the overall flavor of salads without overpowering them.
Kelp can be used fresh or dried depending on the desired texture.
#5
Arame: The sweet addition
Arame is another brown seaweed that has a sweet, nutty flavor. It has a mild flavor, which makes it blend seamlessly with other salad ingredients.
Arame is rich in dietary fiber, which promotes digestion, and contains essential trace elements like copper and manganese. These elements are vital for the body.
This makes arame a great addition to any meal.